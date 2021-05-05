Amazon Prime Video’s fashion competition “Making the Cut” is set to return with its second season, and in advance of the premiere the 10 designers who’ll be competing for the show’s million-dollar grand prize have been announced.

While the first season found co-hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn globetrotting around the world, the second was filmed in Los Angeles, with 10 designers from five different countries selected to undertake competitions that challenge not only their design skills but also their ability to run a fashion brand.

Judging their looks and business acumen are a pair of fashion-biz heavyweights, supermodel Winnie Harlow and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott. They’ll be joined by an array of guest judges, including fashion designer Prabal Gurung and costume designer/celebrity stylist Shiona Turini.

Amazon Prime Video

The 10 designers who’ll be competing in the second season are:

Ally Ferguson (Los Angeles, California): founder of Seeker, a gender and age-inclusive, locally sourced, sustainable, organic hemp fashion label.

Andrea Pitter (Brooklyn, New York): graduate of the Fashion Institute & Technology, her team has served thousands of brides and bridal parties since opening the New York City flagship of her label, Pantora Bridal.

Andrea Salazar (Medellín, Colombia): a Latin American fashion designer and founder of the world-renowned brand, SETA.

Dushyant Asthana (Jaipur, India): a multi-disciplinary artist and fashion designer who effortlessly integrates unconventional accents from the East with classic Western stylistic principles to design clothing for a global audience.

Gary Graham (Franklin, New York): an artist who approaches fashion design as a material culture of elegance and decay, combining historical narratives with fictional characters to blur distinctions between past, present and future in mysterious and unexpected ways for his own label, Gary Graham.

Joshua Scacheri (London, England): a captivating multi-product menswear and womenswear designer who worked for some of the most iconic British Heritage brands in the luxury and retail market, with distinct collections gracing international catwalks global publications such as GQ, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue.

Lendrell Martin (South Orange, New Jersey): a graduate of Drexel University’s Fashion Design program and created his namesake line of ready to wear fashion for men and women in mixed media materials with an emphasis on jackets & outerwear.

Lucie Brochard (Paris, France): a Parisian designer who grew up at the crossroads of French, Vietnamese and Korean cultures, learning from luxury houses including Chloe, Paule Ka and Chistian Lacroix before establishing her own brand, LUCIE BROCHARD.võ.

Olivia OBlanc (New Orleans, Louisiana): attended Parsons The New School for Design, and three months after graduation in 2017, she launched her brand, ØBLANC, with the help from the dean of fashion.

Raf Swiader (Sosnowiec, Poland): founder of R.Swiader, a gender-optional line inspired by the art, people, and culture he loves.

The second season of “Making the Cut” will premiere on Friday, July 16, with two new episodes dropping each week until culminating in the grand finale with an epic runway show on Aug. 6.