Looks like “Pose” has a big fan in Mariah Carey.

As fans prepare to say goodbye to the beloved FX series, more details about the final season are coming to light.

At the end of season 3, episode 2, Pray Tell – portrayed by Billy Porter – courageously decided to check in to a rehab centre to tackle his alcoholism. During this particular scene, Carey’s 1994 classic “Anytime You Need a Friend” can be heard playing in the background.

Co-creator Steven Canals took to Twitter to shed some light on why he chose that specific tune for the episode.

Ya’ll KNOW I love @MariahCarey. And of course one of my favorite songs is “Anytime You Need A Friend.” So I had to use it this final season. #PoseFX — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) May 3, 2021

The “Obsessed” singer sweetly responded to Canals’ tweet, thanking him for including the song in the show.

And I love you!!! thank you so much for choosing “Anytime you need a friend“ for the show!!! I’m sending that lyrical sentiment to you right now! Here I am!!! 🤩❤️ https://t.co/obsnCfWRyz — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 4, 2021

The final episode of “Pose” is set to air Sunday, June 6.