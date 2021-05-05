Jessica Alba is officially a mogul.

On Wednesday, the “L.A.’s Finest” star took The Honest Company public, raising a whopping $413 million in its IPO, with stocks closing at $23 per share by the end of the trading day.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, regulatory findings indicate that Alba owns more than 5.6 million shares in the company, which she founded in 2011 and was valued at more than $1.4 billion in its IPO. Given her stake in the company, those shares are currently valued at just under $130 million.

In addition to her shares in the company, which manufactures baby products and skin-care items, Alba will also receive a one-time $2.6 million dividend. She will also continue to run the company; on April 26 she signed a new deal with The Honest Company that will pay her a $700,000 annual salary starting in 2022, along with an annual cash bonus of up to $500,000 and other perks.

As THR reports, the IPO prospectus stated that “we believe that the success of our brand depends in part on our ongoing affiliation with Jessica Alba,” noting the company’s intention to keep retaining her services. “The loss of the services of Ms. Alba, or the loss of our ability to use Ms. Alba’s likeness, could have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects.”

The longterm plan, the prospectus added, is to transform The Honest Company into a truly global brand. “We plan to accelerate our growth outside the United States by leveraging the Honest brand and global reach of Jessica Alba,” the prospectus reads. “We plan to prioritize markets where consumer trends towards clean, ingredient-led products in our categories are accelerating.”