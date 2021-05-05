Bebe Rexha is getting candid about her sexuality.

In a new interview with Gay Times, the singer-songwriter opens up about her sexual fluidity, revealing some past flings with famous females.

“What I believe about sexuality is this: It’s a scale,” she said. “Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have. And famous ones, but I’m not naming them. Even though people would be living for it — no! Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes. But right now, I’m in a relationship with a guy.”

However, she admitted she was hesitant to label herself with terms such as “pansexual” and “bisexual.”

“It’s just so hard because everybody wants to put people in boxes and I don’t like boxes, as you can tell with my music,” she explained. “Like, I don’t like boxes whatsoever.”

She also revealed why she’s hesitant to get into a serious relationship with another woman.

“The only thing I will say is that when I’m in a relationship with a girl, it’s just too emotional,” she said. “The power … I personally cannot deal with that.”

According to Rexha, it’s the support of her fans that has led her to become more open about her sexuality.

“I can’t tell you how many [fans] told me that they came out to their parents and got kicked out and saved up all their money to come to [my] tour,” she said. “Like, I didn’t realize my music could do that, that it actually could give people strength.”