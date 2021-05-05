Patrick Schwarzenegger says he’s in “the best shape of my life,” thanks to waking up each morning at 5 a.m.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old actor took to Instagram to share before-and-after photos of himself after undertaking the 5 a.m. challenge, in which participants wake up at the early hour and start the day with a workout for 50 consecutive days.

“Getting in the best shape of my life. Both physically & mentally,” wrote Schwarzenegger in the caption, revealing in the current photo of his newly buff self that he weighed 185 pounds and had just eight per cent body fat.

He also shared another taken six months earlier, featuring his far-more-slender physique, weighing 163 pounds with 13 per cent body fat.

According to Schwarzenegger, he discovered “a sense of purpose,” in addition to “increased energy” and “better sleeping habits.”

He also shared some of the texts he received from other participants, who reported similarly inspiring success.

“I love creating goals/challenges because It gives your brain a literal GPS to a destination you’re seeking,” he added. “The biggest mistake we make is thinking It will come overnight. Everything takes time. That’s why I made the challenge 50 days so people wouldn’t end after the first week.”

Among the many comments of praise he received for his post was one from dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, seven-time winner of the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition.

“Great before shots. Good progress. I can’t wait to see the after photo,” the former California governor joked.

“I think this is the after photo,” the younger Schwarzenegger replied, adding a laughing-and-crying emoji.