Will Smith took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate two big birthdays.

He shared a photo of himself and his siblings, with arrows drawn pointing to his younger brother Harry and sister Ellen, who are twins, writing “Happy Birthday Jokas.”

He added in the caption, “My little brother & sister are 50 today! Damn.”

Meanwhile, the twins also took to their respective Instagram accounts to share photos and video of the gifts their older brother sent them.

In Ellen’s post, she featured a video showcasing the birthday cake and elegant candle he sent her, along with enough flowers to fill her entire kitchen.

Harry thanked his big brother for his gift, an excursion on a luxury yacht.

“A little surprise 50th Bday boating!!!” he wrote in the caption to several photos he posted. “Thanks @willsmith for this wonderful outing and for always being there when I needed you most.”