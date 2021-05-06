It’s down to the wire for the ninth season of “Big Brother Canada”, and tensions inside the house have been higher than ever this week.

After winning arguably the most important HOH competition so far, Tychon solidified his spot in the final three, and placed Tera and Kiefer on the block.

In the season’s final POV competition, Tera emerged victorious, using her hard-won Power of Veto to take herself off the block and secure her spot in the final three.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother Canada’: The Final Four Revealed After Tough Eviction Night

That left Breydon as her de facto replacement, joining Kiefer on the block. With Tera casting the sole vote, she tearfully sent Chief Kief packing.

Global

“That game is not for the faint of heart and I didn’t take a second off and Tera would have made the biggest mistake of her life keeping me. Because I would have won the game,” Kiefer told host Arisa Cox in his exit interview. “I’m a bit salty because I’m a competitor, but it was one heck of a ride. I feel honoured to be able to have the opportunity to do that.”

With Tychon, Tera and Breydon confirmed as the final three, voting is now open to crown Canada’s Favourite Houseguest of “Big Brother Canada” Season 9. Viewers can cast an unlimited amount of votes for their favourite houseguest of the season on bigbrothercanada.ca until Thursday at noon ET. The winner will receive $10,000 and will be announced at the end of the two-hour season finale.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother Canada’ Has Surprise Monday Eviction

The winner will be revealed in the season finale of ​“Big Brother Canada”, airing Thursday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Viewers can stream the new season live or on-demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App, while the always-popular live feeds can be viewed right here.