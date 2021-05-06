Fran Drescher has a big anniversary to celebrate.

The star of beloved sitcom “The Nanny” gave an interview to the “People Every Day” podcast and noted that it’s been 21 years since she was declared cancer-free, following a radical hysterectomy after being diagnosed with uterine cancer in 1999.

RELATED: Fran Drescher Already Knows Who She Wants To Star In ‘The Nanny’ Broadway Musical

“It’s been an amazing journey and I have learned tremendous life lessons and experienced incredible silver linings as a result of this experience,” said Drescher in the podcast.

In fact, Drescher’s experience with the disease led her to chronicle her journey in the memoir Cancer Schmancer.

She went on to found her own advocacy organization, Cancer Schmancer, named after her book’s title.

“I got famous, then I got cancer, and now I live to talk about it,” she writes on the group’s website. “Sometimes the best gifts come in the ugliest packages. Please lock elbows with me and join the Cancer Schmancer Movement so together we can do what needs to be done, so fewer of us will die prematurely.”