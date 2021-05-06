Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor turned two Thursday.

The Queen was among those wishing the little one a happy birthday, with the Royal Family Twitter account posting: “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,” alongside a sweet photo taken just days after he was born.

Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈 📸 Dominic Lipinski / PA Images pic.twitter.com/dLssyrVSor — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Archie’s uncle and aunt, and Prince Charles and Camilla, his grandparents, also shared sweet messages to mark the special occasion.

Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈🎂 📷 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/7XMXIKs1Qv — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2021

Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂 📸 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/HwvTBzphJu — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2021

Archie is seventh in line to the throne and does not have a title, something that was discussed during Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview that aired in March.

The little one’s birthday comes after it was revealed this week that Meghan was set to release her first children’s book, The Bench, inspired by her husband and son.

The Duchess of Sussex is expecting her and Harry’s second baby and is due to give birth this summer. The family now live in California after stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family on March 31, 2020.