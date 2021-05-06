Courteney Cox discusses that “Friends” reunion on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The cast of the beloved sitcom were due to film the special when the pandemic first hit but, like most other things, it was pushed back. Last month, however, Cox finally reunited with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc to film the upcoming HBO Max special.

“It was unbelievable, so emotional,” the actress gushes to DeGeneres.

“It’s an unscripted reunion but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time all of us in, I forgot how many years. 15 years? 17 years?”

As the host questions whether there were things brought up that she’d forgotten about, Cox jokes, “I have the worst memory, everything came up that I forgot about.”

RELATED: Rep Shoots Down ‘False’ Rumour That Jennifer Aniston Revealed Plans To Adopt A Baby During ‘Friends’ Reunion

She continues, “It was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises – and it was fantastic. It really was.”

Cox also gives some insight into what it was like filming the now-iconic fountain scene for the opening credits.

RELATED: ‘Friends’ Reunion Wraps Filming On HBO Max Special

Plus, DeGeneres explains why she’s currently staying at Cox’s house and reveals the surprising items she found in her cabinets. See more in the clip below.