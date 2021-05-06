Author Corrinne Averiss has addressed the alleged comparisons between her and Meghan Markle’s children’s books.

Averiss insisted “I don’t see any similarities,” despite some social media users comparing the two books.

Averiss’s 2018 release was called The Boy on the Bench, whereas Meghan’s is just titled The Bench; despite both referencing a father and son, Averiss’s book is more about a boy that doesn’t want to play in the playground until a girl loses her toy.

The author posted Wednesday:

Reading the description and published excerpt of the Duchess’s new book, this is not the same story or the same theme as The Boy on the Bench. I don’t see any similarities. — Corrinne Averiss (@CorrinneAveriss) May 5, 2021

The comments come after it was revealed this week that Meghan was set to release her first children’s book, inspired by her husband and son, on June 8.

Meghan shared of the upcoming release, “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born.

“That poem became this story. Christian [Robinson] layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”