Kate Middleton is shining a spotlight on children.

In a video on YouTube, the Duchess of Cambridge shares a number of phone calls with kids featured in her new photo book Hold Still.

The book features photos depicting the U.K. during the pandemic lockdown, including a picture of young Mila, who was diagnosed with leukemia, and who was at one point isolated from her family to protect her from COVID-19.

“Good morning, Your Royal Highness,” Mila said over the phone, accompanied by her mother. The duchess responded: “Good morning, my goodness me, you’re so polite, Mila!”

Middleton continued, “I wanted to call you to thank you both very, very much for sending in your fantastic photograph.”

In another conversation, the royal spoke with a woman named Gimba, who is featured in a photo in the book wearing her blue scrubs and enjoying a takeout meal.

“Thank you for loving my photograph. I’m so excited. I say, wow, me!” Gimba said.

Hold Still is out May 7.