After leaving “The Talk”, Sharon Osbourne might be looking to play the hits.

According to a report in the Sun, the TV personality is looking to potentially reboot the reality show “The Osbournes”, featuring her husband Ozzy Osbourne and their family.

Insiders reportedly claim that Osbourne is “open to talks” about reviving the show, which ran from 2002 to 2005.

“Sharon may have parted ways with CBS, but the interest in her remains sky high,” the insider said. “Many production companies are keen to have an updated version of their reality show.”

The news comes after Osbourne’s contentious departure from “The Talk” over allegations of racist behaviour, and her on-air defence of friend Piers Morgan over his comments about Meghan Markle.

“And the way things are going, a revival looks pretty strong,” the insider reportedly said. “It is closer than ever to returning to our screens. The timing is good, given that next year will be the 20th anniversary. Certainly the family are just as wild as ever, and would be captivating viewing. After all this time away, bringing the show would be hugely popular. The controversy surrounding Sharon’s exit from The Talk will soon die down and a platform like this allows her to say what she wants and viewers will remember exactly why they loved her in the first place.”

They added, “Ozzy is heading out on tour next summer so this could be good promotion from him as well. And let’s not forget Kelly, who is switching lanes to acting. The signs have never been stronger that a return is happening. A deal is closer than ever.”

Though none of the reports are confirmed, a spokesperson for Osbourne told the Sun, “We will announce future projects at the appropriate time.”