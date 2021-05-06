Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

That excitement for “Stranger Things” is becoming oh so familiar.

Netflix released the highly, highly anticipated season 4 teaser for “Stranger Things” on Thursday. The teaser appears to take audiences through Hawkins Laboratory, or a facility similar to it if the setting is present day.

RELATED: Gina Rodriguez Can’t Sleep A Wink In Netflix’s ‘Awake’ Trailer

Brenner promises he has “something very special planned” for the children, who disturbingly refer to him as “papa.” The shot closes on a tight shot of a closed room with “11” brandished on it before snapping to a quick shot of a bald Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

“Eleven, are you listening?” Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) eerily says.

RELATED: ‘Heels’: Stephen Amell And Alexander Ludwig Take The Ring In First Trailer

There is no confirmed release date for season 4 of “Stranger Things”.