That excitement for “Stranger Things” is becoming oh so familiar.
Netflix released the highly, highly anticipated season 4 teaser for “Stranger Things” on Thursday. The teaser appears to take audiences through Hawkins Laboratory, or a facility similar to it if the setting is present day.
Brenner promises he has “something very special planned” for the children, who disturbingly refer to him as “papa.” The shot closes on a tight shot of a closed room with “11” brandished on it before snapping to a quick shot of a bald Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).
“Eleven, are you listening?” Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) eerily says.
There is no confirmed release date for season 4 of “Stranger Things”.