Sharon Stone is done talking about that famous “Basic Instinct” scene.

The actress appeared on Thursday’s “Good Morning Britain”, where co-host Adil Ray mentioned her new memoir The Beauty Of Living Twice, before going on to talk about the 1992 flick.

He said, “Looking back at that now, I urge everyone to read the book because it’s fascinating. You mentioned how you felt duped at the time with that famous scene…”

RELATED: Sharon Stone Talks ‘Solitary Journey’ Of Writing Book: ‘You Feel Like A Vampire’

Stone, speaking from her home in L.A. then quipped, “I’ve talked about everything I’ve really had to say about that in the book. So that’s where I’m at with that.

“It’s ancient history for me,” the star, who played Catherine Tramell in the much-loved movie, added, smiling.

RELATED: Sharon Stone Says Britney Spears Sent Her A ‘Poignant Letter’

Ray insisted, “I’m with you but I think it’s quite interesting that what I like about that whole moment in ‘Basic Instinct’ is that you completely own that moment despite what other people have had to say.

“Other people have debated about it, you’ve completely owned it,” before asking her about the Me Too movement.

The comments come after an excerpt from Stone’s book was published in Vanity Fair, in which she wrote of that scene, “After we shot ‘Basic Instinct’, I got called in to see it. Not on my own with the director, as one would anticipate, given the situation that has given us all pause, so to speak, but with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project.

“That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, ‘We can’t see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.’ Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I’m the one with the vagina in question, let me say: The other points of view are bulls**t.”