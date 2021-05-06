A new Disney movie about Cruella de Vil’s origin story may be imminent, but Glenn Close isn’t ready to hang up her fur coat just yet.

The actress portrayed the iconic Disney villain in the 1996 live-action “101 Dalmatians” and, as she reveals to Variety, is game to return to the fur-loving, puppy-hating fashion icon. In fact, she even has a few ideas about what the story might entail.

“I have a great story to make another ‘Cruella’ with my Cruella,” she teases, acknowledging Emma Stone will be taking on the younger version of the role in “Cruella”, coming to Disney+ on May 28.

Glenn Close attends the “101 Dalmatians” premiere as Cruella de Vil – Getty Images

Close’s pitch for the movie is “Cruella comes to New York and disappears down the sewers.” And if anyone can make that work, it’s eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close.

And while Close may have come up empty-handed again on Oscar night last month, she’s fully embracing her viral “Da Butt” moment, pitching even more project ideas.

“I want to do a music video, but you have to be over 70 to be in it,” she jokes. “It’s everyone over 70 just f**king rocking it with da butts.”