Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to do their bit to get the world back up and running amid the pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are serving as Campaign Co-Chairs of the “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” concert, asked fans to join them in advocating for vaccine equity to mark Archie’s 2nd birthday Thursday.

They posted on their Archewell website, “We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honour of Archie’s birthday. Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful.

“This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer. As of today, around 80 per cent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries. While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start,” Harry and Meghan continued.

They added in the post, “We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can—if you have the means to do so—to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places.

“For a donation of just $5, you can cover the cost of a dose for someone in need. And because we were able to secure matching support from a number of organizations, that $5 you give will automatically turn into $20—covering the cost of four doses. Every single dollar counts—not only will it help save lives but it will help save families and communities.

“We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son’s birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.

“Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another.”

As campaign co-chairs of “Vax Live”, the duke and duchess of Sussex also penned a powerful open letter to the CEOs of five of the world’s leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, calling on them to urgently share COVID-19 vaccines with the world’s poorest countries.

The letter was addressed to the heads of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax. Read more here.

Harry and Meghan’s message came as members of the Royal Family shared some sweet posts to mark Archie’s special day.

The Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and Camilla all posted photos along with some cute birthday well-wishes.