Avril Lavigne may be a little out of practice but she still has that “Sk8er Boi” spirit.

Lavigne, 36, gave the half-pipe a try in boyfriend Mod Sun’s backyard. Unfortunately, the eight-time Grammy nominee swapped out the skater shoes for fuzzy pink slippers.

It starts well enough as Lavigne skates her way from side to side on the bed of the half-pipe. Just as Sun warns Lavigne, “Be careful,” the Canadian super songstress loses her balance and eats the floor.

“Are you still videoing?” Lavigne asks, laughing as she lies on the floor. “I’m okay.”

Lavigne and Sun sparked dating rumours in February after they were spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. They released a collaboration, “Flames” in January.