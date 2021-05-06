Click to share this via email

Alicia Silverstone’s son Bear turned 10 on Thursday, and the actress marked the special occasion on Instagram.

The “Clueless” star posted an adorable montage of pics and videos set to the tune of Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr.’s single “Just The Two Of Us”.

Silverstone’s caption included, “Just thinking about all of the amazing beautiful memories we’ve had together as I’ve watched him grow up. Bear is so kind and curious.

“Full of life and joy and good vibes. By far my favourite person to walk through the world with. Thoughtful, empathetic, loving, and darn right adorable….”

Silverstone shares Bear with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, from whom she split in 2018 after marrying in 2005.

It looks like the star has planned quite the celebration for Bear’s special day, with her revealing Wednesday that they’d been working on a piñata.