Vin Diesel can thank Nick Cannon for the renewed interest in his breakdancing background.

For the uninitiated, Diesel had quite the breakdancing repertoire in his youth (and probably still does). A clip of Diesel breakdancing back in the day resurfaced this week after previously getting attention in 2015.

It all came full circle on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer”. Notoriously poor guesser Ken Jeong suggested that Diesel was in the Yeti costume; however, he second-guessed himself by stating Diesel isn’t “much of a dancer.”

Enter Cannon, who reminded everyone just how capable Diesel is of popping and locking.

“Vin Diesel is a great dancer, if you don’t know,” Cannon said. “He was a breakdancing champion. Dead serious. Look it up. I’m trying to help you out, this could be Vin Diesel!”

Fun fact: Diesel’s involvement in “The Masked Singer” is still a mystery, but another “Fast & Furious” cast member was revealed as a contestant on the same show.