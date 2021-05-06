Samantha Bee is slamming Republican legislators in the U.S. after more than 30 states introduced transphobic sports-related bills that would ban transgender students from playing against cisgender athletes.

“Conservatives are staging a co-ordinated attack on trans kids by making up a problem that absolutely doesn’t exist,” the Toronto-born Bee says during an episode of her “Full Frontal”. “They falsely claim trans women automatically have more testosterone and therefore more muscle mass than cis women. But studies don’t show a consistent relationship between testosterone and athletic performance.”

RELATED: Samantha Bee Opens Up About The ‘Big Challenges’ Of Being One Of The Only Women In Late Night TV

U.S. senators Ted Cruz and Mike Lee have spearheaded a federal trans sports bill, which Bee says, is just a tactic to earn themselves more votes. “Just like with the bathroom bills, Republicans are trying to scare their base to vote,” she says.

“At the end of the day, Republicans need to stop policing other people’s bodies, mind their own f***ing business, and let trans people live their lives.”