You can smell what Drake smells.

On Mother’s Day weekend, self-proclaimed momma’s boy Drake will unveil a new set from his popular candle line, Better World Fragrance House.

Canadian Drizzy fans (and fans of scented candles) can get one for free when they order from a list of restaurants via Uber Eats. All of the participating restaurants are either in Toronto or Vancouver.

Better World has provided a limited number of candles to each restaurant. From May 7 to May 9, customers who order at least $50 worth of food from the restaurants could snag a candle. The candles are limited to one per patron while supplies last.

The scented candle line was announced in December through a partnership with Revolve. Fragrances include Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka. And how could one forget about Carby Musk, which allegedly smells like Drake.

Take a look at the list of participation restaurants below.

Toronto

Shoushin

Sushi Masaki Saito

Tachi (Assembly Chef’s Hall)

Sotto Sotto Ristorante

Pai

Byblos

Mamakas Taverna

Bar Koukla

Cactus Club Cafe

Vancouver