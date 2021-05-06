You can smell what Drake smells.
On Mother’s Day weekend, self-proclaimed momma’s boy Drake will unveil a new set from his popular candle line, Better World Fragrance House.
Canadian Drizzy fans (and fans of scented candles) can get one for free when they order from a list of restaurants via Uber Eats. All of the participating restaurants are either in Toronto or Vancouver.
Better World has provided a limited number of candles to each restaurant. From May 7 to May 9, customers who order at least $50 worth of food from the restaurants could snag a candle. The candles are limited to one per patron while supplies last.
The scented candle line was announced in December through a partnership with Revolve. Fragrances include Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka. And how could one forget about Carby Musk, which allegedly smells like Drake.
Take a look at the list of participation restaurants below.
Toronto
- Shoushin
- Sushi Masaki Saito
- Tachi (Assembly Chef’s Hall)
- Sotto Sotto Ristorante
- Pai
- Byblos
- Mamakas Taverna
- Bar Koukla
- Cactus Club Cafe
Vancouver
- Anh and Chi
- Medina Cafe
- West Oak
- The Greek by Anatoli
- The Greek Gastown
- MeeT in Gastown
- Vij’s