Hilary Duff has a lot going on these days.

On Wednesday, the actress appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” to promote her children’s book My Brave Little Girl and talk about her newborn daughter Mae.

Asked how her older kids Luca and Banks have taken to their new sister, Duff said, “You know what, since Luca went through it with Banks, he just knows what to expect and was the best. He was super excited to have another sibling and he was annoyed that we weren’t finding out the gender. He really wanted to know the gender. But you know, he’s like, ‘Okay, I’m, uh, I have sisters’ and he loves babies.

As for Banks, the actress said, “She’s unphased and she’s really loving. She wakes up first thing in the morning and I go to get her out of her crib and she’s like, ‘I’m going to pet Mae Mae’. I’m like, ‘Oh, okay. You can go pet her.’ I think she thinks she’s like her little dog.”

It was recently announced that Duff is set to star in the new “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff series “How I Met Your Father”.

“I don’t know how much I’m able to say,” she said. “I mean, the script was so good. I literally called and I was like, ‘Please, yes, please have them pick me.’ So I don’t want to give it all away and the script is definitely being changed a little bit. But it does tie in and hopefully, we’ll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast.”

Giving some more details, Duff said, “It does take place in New York, which is so funny, cause we are filming in L.A. and I finished reading the script and I called my manager. I’m like, ‘Why can’t I get a job in L.A.? Why do all my jobs, I get, take me to New York.’ And she’s like, ‘I think they’d be willing to film in L.A.’ So I’m really excited about that. But, you know, there’s great characters and I’m going to get to have another on-set family and another TV family. And there’s so much opportunity for love stories with this show because it’s Sophie and then, three dudes.”

Finally, the host asked Duff about the aborted “Lizzie McGuire” revival, and whether there is a chance a revival might happen down the road.

“Well that’s kind of been the battle,” she admitted. “I don’t want to call it a battle cos everyone’s on very loving terms between me and Disney but that that’s been the thing. I think they’re really trying to figure out what kind of content they want living on Disney+, and that doesn’t totally align with where I see Lizzie right now and I’m very protective of her and they’re very protective of her.”

Duff added, “We shot two episodes. And it was lovely to relive that even for three weeks of my life, because there was a point in my life where I couldn’t stand Lizzie McGuire. And I was like, ‘I don’t want to hear that name ever again.’ And now that I’m my age, I love her. This is where it all began for me. And she is me and I am her.”