It’s Conan O’Brien vs. BTS.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Conan”, in the wake of his announcement that the show is coming to an end next month, the host got a little existentialist, wondering about his impact on the world.

“Without sounding too highfalutin, I’ve started to wonder a little bit about, gee, 28 years on TV. Day in and day out, every night. What’s my impact been? What have I meant to the world? These are just natural questions, you know?” he said. “Have I really made a difference? What’s my legacy going to be on this spinning blue globe called Earth?”

To illustrate his concern, O’Brien played a clip of K-pop band BTS on a Korean variety show where they had to identify various celebrities by their picture.

Presented with a photo of the late-night host, group member J-Hope called him “Curtain”.

“Curtain. He called me Curtain!” the host remarked.

“Well, it’s like the whole world is convening to wish you well on our new endeavour and we’re drawing the curtain on–” his sidekick Andy Richter responded.

And while J-Hope’s mates Jimin and Jin mocked him for the mistake, that wasn’t quite enough for the vengeful O’Brien.

“I’ll get you BTS. Oh, I’ll get you good,” he joked. “And by that I mean, I’ll silently resent you, I have no power to do anything to you. You’re going to go on to have huge success. I’m very old and on the way out and you guys are pretty much running the world, so when I say, I’ll get you, I just mean I’m going to stew in my own juices for quite a long time and you’ll be vastly unaware.”