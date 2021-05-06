A lot of people have struggled to work out during the pandemic but not Channing Tatum.

Tatum, who has been busy promoting his new children’s book The One and Only Sparkella, chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”, telling the host how he got in the best shape of his life over lockdown.

“For the first week or two weeks I definitely was just drinking beers and riding dirt bikes and I was like, ‘I can’t do this for like two months. Like, this is bad.’

“And then me and my buddy, we just went really, really hard. We just started training every day. And it was great. I mean, I came out a completely new person,” he continued.

When asked how much weight he gained, Tatum responded, “[I got] pretty fat. I would say, you know, college 10 — a nice 10 lbs. And then I took it off.”

Tatum got into shape to film his upcoming movie “Dog”, which he co-directs, produces, and stars in. It’s set to be released on Feb. 18, 2022.

“I don’t know if I’ll be doing that again. If I ever direct again, I definitely won’t be in the movie,” the actor insisted, adding that he “only got bit six or seven times” by the dogs.

Fallon also mentioned Tatum is about to start filming a movie with Sandra Bullock, titled “The Lost City of D”, also starring Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.

Tatum said he hadn’t worked with Bullock before but his daughter Everly attended the same pre-school as Bullock’s daughter Laila, 9.

“You get to understand really quickly why she is at the level that she is. She’s so smart. She’s so engaged. She’s producing this thing so I just get to show up and try to remember my lines,” Tatum said.