Robin Roberts is turning the tables on famous faces in her new Disney+ series.

The “Good Morning America” anchor will host an intimate new celebrity-conversations series on Disney’s streaming service called “Turning the Tables”. Roberts announced her new Disney+ series on Thursday’s episode of “GMA”.

FIRST LOOK: @RobinRoberts sits down for intimate conversations with groups of incredible women in her new @disneyplus series, “Turning the Tables”. Check out this sneak peek with @SofiaCarson, @msdebbieallen and @jennadewan! https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/6aELlx8gKf — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 6, 2021

“This project is very personal to me, and I’m proud to bring it to Disney+,” said Roberts. “The guests we’ve assembled are an amazing group of women who have all achieved great success in their various careers. Although they represent different age groups and backgrounds, they were all willing to open up and share their unique stories with honesty and humour.

“I welcome viewers to come along with me on this journey as we learn about the importance of expressing vulnerability and connecting with others,” she added.

Sheila E, Raven Symone, Tig Notaro — Photo: Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Season 1 guests include Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné, and Josie Totah.

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” premieres Friday, July 30, on Disney+.