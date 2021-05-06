Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter will finally reveal the truth behind their very public split in the sophomore season of “The Hills: New Beginnings”.

In case you missed it, the pair announced they were breaking up in August 2019 after five years together. That same month, Carter was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus. Days after those paparazzi pictures broke the internet, Cyrus and her then-husband, Liam Hemsworth officially announced their divorce. Carter and Cyrus split in September 2019. Jenner, meanwhile, was linked to women including Josie Canseco and Daisy Keech following his and Carter’s split.

Speaking with Jenner and Carter separately, Carter told ET Canada a previously private conversation with Jenner helped the former duo be more honest and vulnerable once the cameras turned on.

“Since we had the period of the pandemic to really think things through, I had a lot of time to sit with my thoughts, and also talk to Brody and get to a good place, and a clear place about what did happen between us,” Carter said.

“I think because we had talked about it so much, it felt pretty comfortable by the time we were filming it to have a very transparent conversation and share the reality, and I think there was also nice for both of us to clear up what was misconstrued at the time of our split. There was a lot of false information out there so I think was good for the two of us to say things in our own words and just be very honest about what really happened,” she added.

Jenner echoed Carter’s comments, adding that despite what some of his cast members may think, it wasn’t awkward working and filming with Carter for the sophomore season of the series because they never ended on a bad note.

“Kaitlyn and I are in a great place and I truly just want her to be happy,” Jenner said. “I mean when we were together, we were lovers, but the foundation of our relationship was how great of friends we were. We loved each other and we still do and we have a lot of respect for each other, so it’s really been easy working with her and filming with her because we really didn’t end on a bad note. I love her family, I love her, she’s a great girl, so it’s been really easy.”

Jenner continued to explain that despite media reports, he’s in no rush to get into another relationship.

“I’m going with the flow. I’m single right now. I’ve just been focusing on being extremely healthy, working out, surfing, getting outside, and now that things are starting to open up, we’ve got a few shows out in Vegas, so I’ve been getting ready for that, doing a lot of music stuff, and I’m not really focusing on finding a relationship at this point. I feel like there’s a lot of things that I need to do still, and if somebody comes along in my life and it feels right, then I’m not not open to it, but for now that’s not really my focus,” Jenner said.

Another major change in Jenner’s life is his sobriety. Jenner told ET Canada that after his split and towards the beginning of quarantine, the 37-year-old star stopped drinking for a solid six months to get his mental and physical health back on track.

“I feel like one of the main things I did that was the most beneficial was kind of admitting that I drink too much,” Jenner said. “I used to say I had it under control because I don’t drink everyday, but you definitely get into a routine so I took six months off from drinking completely. I think you need a solid six months to really evaluate your drinking, and what you drink, and how you drink, and the way you treat people, and getting drunk. I just had to take a long look at myself and realize that’s not the person I want to be.”

“It’s been a massive change for me and I feel the best I’ve felt in my whole life, mentally and physically. Now I sip again, but I just needed to re-evaluate how I drink and do it in a more responsible way,” he added.

Watch “The Hills: New Beginnings” Wednesday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT only on MTV.