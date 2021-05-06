Click to share this via email

Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps are showing off their girl group skills.

On Wednesday night, the cast of the new show “Girls5eva” appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a throwback musical performance.

For the performance, they picked the iconic Spice Girls track “Wannabe”, singing it in split-screen with the show’s host and band.

In “Girls5eva”, the cast play a fictional ’90s-era girl group who attempt to make a comeback after being best known as one-hit wonders.

The new show premieres Thursday night, with the soundtrack for the first eight episodes hitting streaming services at the same time.