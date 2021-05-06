Even Michael B. Jordan has had some bad auditions.

The actor recalled the time he “bombed” his “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” audition in front of director J.J. Abrams.

During an appearance on the “Just for Variety” podcast, Jordan shared: “I think that was probably my worst audition to date.

“I think it was I couldn’t wrap my brain around some of the sides because you know when you’re reading for these high-level projects, there’s never really any specificity in the sides,” he continued. “Everything’s like super vague; everything is in secret. Reading through, I just couldn’t connect it. I definitely bombed that one for sure.”

Jordan isn’t the only huge actor to experience an unsuccessful “Star Wars” audition, with Tom Holland also speaking out about his.

Holland told Backstage Magazine earlier this year, “I was like four or five auditions in, and I think I was auditioning for John Boyega’s role.”

“I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone,” he said. “So I was doing all of this, like, ‘We gotta get back to the ship!’ And she was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.’ I just couldn’t stop laughing.”

“I found it so funny,” he continued, adding, “and I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called. Yeah, I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment.”