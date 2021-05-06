Click to share this via email

The cast of “Degrassi: The Next Generation” is reuniting for the ATX Television Festival.

Kicking off the annual festival next month, cast and crew members of the popular long-running Canadian teen drama series will join forces for the virtual event, commemorating 20 years since its premiere.

According to Deadline, the series co-creator and executive producer Linda Schuyler, EP Stephen Stohn, producer-director-actor Stefan Brogren and castmembers Jake Epstein, Aislinn Paul, Shane Kippel, Luke Bilyk, Lauren Collins, Munro Chambers, Daniel Clark, Andrea Lewis and Christina Schmidt will all be involved.

During the online reunion, the group will revisit beloved storylines and moments from the series, and celebrate the show’s groundbreaking approach to young-adult storytelling. They will also share some behind-the-scenes stories from the “Degrassi” set.

The casts of “The Republic Os Sarah”, “Younger”, “The Bold Type”, “David Makes Man”, “We Are Lady Parts” and “Selena: The Series” will also take part in the festival.

The ATX TV Fest will run from June 11 to 20.