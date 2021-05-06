Canadian R&B duo Manila Grey have released the final album in their No Saints trilogy, No Saints On Knight Street, just in time for the Juno Awards next month where they’re nominated for Breakthrough Artist.

Manila Grey’s Soliven and Neeko tell ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante landing the Juno nomination felt incredibly validating.

“It feels good knowing that we worked so hard to get to that level and getting that phone call in the morning saying, hey, we’ve got the Juno nom,” Neeko says. “It was like it was an amazing feeling for sure. The whole family was super proud. The whole team was super proud. And we just can’t wait to keep breaking down more and more what do you call them? Barriers.”

Growing up, the Vancouver-based duo realized there weren’t many artists in the spotlight representing their Asian heritage. Now, Manila Grey are acting as trailblazers in the Canadian music landscape.

“It’s a big responsibility to take on,” Neeko says of the conversations they had. “We were like, ‘I think we’re ready for it.’ And I think we really want to change the way Asian representation is through media.”

Soliven echoes his statements, adding, “We love preaching the confidence and we love preaching like just being who you are.”

“Our motto has always been real ones only no saints,” he continues. “And it’s just this sense of imperfection that we try to preach so that we choose to think about it as if there is no pressure because that is our motto. Like it doesn’t really matter if you’re perfect if you’re imperfect, it’s just about the confidence you go into it, you know.”