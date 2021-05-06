Pete Davidson is dishing out the secret recipe to his all-star dating game.

Davidson’s known romantic involvements include Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Cazzie David, Margaret Qualley. Most recently, Global’s “Saturday Night Live” star is rumoured to be dating “Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dynevor.

“I am just very, very honest,” Davidson told “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday. “I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?”

“So, I just, off the top, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m nuts. Here’s all my issues. Here’s what I do. Here’s the therapists. This is what happens.’ And that can either be a lot for someone… or they could be like, ‘Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.’ Or, sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can’t handle that stuff,” he added.

Davidson, 27, also stressed the importance of communication.

“No, if I’m into you, I’m really into you,” he explained. “It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there’s enough of that going on. So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, ‘Hey, there’s something wrong today.’ ‘Hey, I’m really happy today.’ Communication’s really key.”

“If you trust and love the person, they’re doing their thing whatever, I think as long as you guys keep in touch or can understand each other, I think you’ll be fine,” he added. “That would be my advice.”

Davidson and Dynevor sparked in March after being spotted in the U.S. and England together.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.