The most memorable star of “Family Matters” apparently wasn’t always so accepted by the rest of the cast.

In a preview of the next episode of “Uncensored”, actor Jaleel White, best known for playing the character Steve Urkel, talks about his experiences on the show, going from guest star to main attraction.

“I was not welcomed to the cast at all,” White says. “They know what it was… I didn’t think anything of it being cast to be on ‘Family Matters’, because it was supposed to be a guest spot, one and done.”

In the clip, the actor also remembers his late co-star Michelle Thomas, who played his girlfriend on the show, and who died of stomach cancer at age 30 in 1998.