Lilly Singh’s time on late-night is coming to an end.

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the Canadian comedian’s show “A Little Late” on Global will be ending its run after two seasons on the air.

The move reportedly comes amid NBC rethinking its 1:30 a.m. time slot in the U.S., with intent to move away from original talk programming.

Despite the show ending, Singh has signed a first-look deal with NBCUniversal’s Universal Television Alternative Studio to develop unscripted projects.

Singh is also in development on a scripted comedy series for Netflix with ‘Black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris.

“I’m excited to take this next step in my relationship with NBCUniversal and launch a new partnership between my company Unicorn Island Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio,” Singh in a statement. “This is a career step that I could only dream of when I started out as a creator, and I look forward to working alongside their team to create projects that bring underrepresented voices to the forefront.”

Toby Gorman, president of Universal TV Alternative Studio, added, “We are thrilled to bring even more laughter to Universal Television Alternative Studio by partnering with Lilly Singh. Time and time again, Lilly has proven herself as a creative visionary and storyteller who captivates and engages audiences. We look forward to seeing what exciting projects come to life for everyone to enjoy.”

Taking over the time slot, Singh replaced outgoing late-night host Carson Daly. The show premiered in 2019.

Its second season kicked off in 2020 with a new showrunner, mostly new writing staff, and a new set getting Singh away from the traditional late-night desk setup.

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” airs weeknights at 12:30 a.m. ET/PT on Global.