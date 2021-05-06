Keke Palmer forgot just how hot the wings on “Hot Ones” are.

Palmer made her triumphant return to the Sean Evans-led program some four years after making her debut. The “True Jackson, VP” actress reflected on her first time experiencing the wings of death.

“What was going on back then, I would say, is I was not that familiar with the show, I really didn’t know what I was walking into,” Palmer recalled. “I knew I was eating hot wings, I obviously didn’t know how they were going to be or how real it was. The other thing I remember is just how great you were. That conversation was just live and we had so much fun. I walked away being like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m into this.'”

“And now, coming back, I’m so happy to be here again and just hang out with you,” she added.

By the end of the show, however, Palmer realized she may have reminisced on her first experience with rose coloured glasses.

“I feel like y’all have upped the ante since the last time. I gotta be honest with you. I don’t remember it being this hot,” Palmer said.