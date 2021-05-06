Drew Barrymore got some new ink – on live television.

During Thursday’s episode of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the host, 46, had veteran tattoo artist Ryan Ashley on the show to give her a tattoo.

“I am so excited I came up with this phrase and I’ve been saying it to myself for the last five years it’s, ‘Home is where we are,'” Barrymore explained. “You know if you are somewhere on vacation or you are in a rental or you are in transition or you have to move from state to the next, if you’re together, that’s where home is.”

The new phrase was placed between two older tattoos, one a dove and one of her daughter’s, Olive and Frankie, names.

“Home is where we are and wherever life takes you, if you are lucky enough to be alongside people you love then to me, that became the definition of home,” Barrymore continued. “Thank you for putting this most important life lesson on my arm for me. To my daughters, if you ever get to see this episode, you are my home and I love you more than anything you are the reason I understand my whole life because of you so thank you, you are my home.”

