As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to ramp up, “Sesame Street” is sharing a hopeful message to the show’s young viewers, courtesy of beloved character Elmo and his dad, Louie.

In a new PSA, Louie tells viewers that “Elmo and I are feeling hopeful and excited.”

Elmo is indeed excited, declaring that he “can’t wait to have an indoor playdate with Abby!”

“We’re excited because lots of grownups are getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” Louie adds. “Soon lots of us will be able to do our favourite things again… I can’t wait!”

The spot, intended to provided vaccine education, features Louie explaining that he received the vaccine so that he and his family could resume such activities as “trips, cookouts and sports,” while Elmo declares that once it’s safe, the first thing he’s going to do is visit his grandmother.

“With free COVID-19 vaccines, sunnier days are ahead,” says a voiceover to conclude the spot.

According to a press release from Sesame Workshop, the PSAs are a collaboration with the Ad Council, COVID Collaborative and the CDC, with the spots available in English and Spanish and intended to educate adults about COVID-19 vaccines.

Check out some other PSAs that have been launched under the same initiative: