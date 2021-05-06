Click to share this via email

Eva Mendes is opening up about her insecurities.

The 47-year-old “Hitch” star took to Instagram to share an emotional post about dealing with the feeling like she looked “weird” while she was in her 20s.

Sharing a snap from the movie “Once Upon A Time In Mexico”, which was released in 2003, Mendes wrote, “I remember seeing this photo back then and thinking my face looked ‘weird’ and that my bone structure was odd …yadda yadda…you know all those insecurities that a 26-year-old can have.”

She continued, “Meanwhile 20 years later and now I wish I still had that ‘weird’ face and odd ‘bone structure.'”

Mendes concluded with a quote from Oscar Wilde, “Youth is wasted on the young.”

The “Place Beyond The Pines” actress regularly posts about self love, especially with two young daughters at home.

Mendes and her longtime partner Ryan Gosling share two children, Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 5.