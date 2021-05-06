Jessie James Decker is showing off her new body. The singer and mom of three took to Instagram Thursday to post a pic of her body since undergoing breast augmentation surgery. Decker also shared her reasoning for the surgery in a lengthy post.

“I treated myself… to new boobies! After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha! I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it,” the “Lights Down Low” singer explained.

While Decker maintained that the surgery is not for everyone, she encouraged fans to do what makes them feel confident and sexy.

“They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back … plus some. I feel great; I’m super happy with them and felt like a brand new woman when I was trying on our new @kittenish swim and loving the way they finally filled out the tops like I wanted 😍🥰💗 it’s not for everybody but it was certainly for me!” she maintained. “I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and sexy💗 #YOLO”

The country music star, who has always been open about her health and fitness journey since having children, got real about her struggle to lose weight after giving birth to her third child, Forrest, in 2018.

Decker shared before and after post-pregnancy pics on Instagram, showing off her noticeable weight loss. In the before pic, she takes a selfie as she hits the gym, and in the after pic, she looks fitter than ever in a pink bikini.

“I know you’ll see a lot of people in the public eye and they drop weight in what seems like five minutes after having a baby and I think we all feel like we should live up to those expectations,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve even been guilty of that myself and thinking I need to rush and lose weight two months after having a baby when I see all these skinny girls post baby but that is just not realistic for the majority of us. I have been every shape and size over the last 4 1/2 years from having children and never had to worry about losing weight until I had kids. I had good metabolism and had always been that way before.”

“Having children definitely changed everything and I’m so blessed and grateful to have my babies as y’all know but it definitely can test your self-esteem when you are used to looking and feeling a certain way,” she continued. “I got up to 165 pounds with my first baby and being 5’1 it was really hard on my frame and I definitely struggled self esteem wise.”

Now, the singer’s goal is to be happy and healthy, not just “skinny.”

“Don’t ever feel like you hit a dead end road or you want to give up or feel hopeless,” she told her followers. ” … I even have provided a before and after shot. I’m a little nervous about showing y’all that before because I was pretty uncomfortable but I want to keep it real with you guys!”

