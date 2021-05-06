Robert Downey Jr. is saying a sad farewell to Jimmy Rich, his longtime assistant and close friend.

“This is not news,” the “Avengers” star shared on Instagram, accompanying some photos of Rich. “This is a terrible and shocking tragedy.”

According to Downey, Rich was killed in a fatal car accident on Wednesday.

“He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit.. our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career,” he added, offering his “condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent.”



Chris Evans, Downey’s co-star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also paid tribute to Rich, recalling he and Downey were “inseparable.”