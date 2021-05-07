P!nk is telling her life story like only she can, with the help of a few famous friends.

Starting with her rocky relationship with her mom, Judith Light stars as the singer’s mom in the music video for “All I Know So Far”.

The video also sees P!nk telling her story to daughter Willow, 9, as a bedtime tale including a humorous take on her up and down marriage to Carey Hart.

Of course, through those years, the award winning singer has had mentors–who make an appearance as none other than Cher.

No surprise, that P!nk once again doesn’t disappoint in this honest but beautiful look at her life lessons.

Catch the full video up top.

P!nk recently spoke to ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey about writing music, admitting, “Every time Carey pisses me off, I write a poem.”

“I’ve been making music since I was 16 professionally. So it’s just been chapters,” she said of her previous records. “If this whole thing will end up being a life story and an experience, each album is a chapter of that. So, yeah, it will be where I’m at now.”