Ariana Grande is popping up everywhere, now as a wax figure.

The singer’s brand new statue appeared at Madame Tussauds Hollywood this week but will actually reside across the street at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel for a special fan experience.

Fans are able to have the entire “7 Rings” experience by posing with the faux superstar beside the hotel’s pool on the penthouse roof overlooking the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Grande is decked out in her signature garb in a bedazzled black lace two-piece set.

The gloss? Poppin. Bottles? Bubblin. Come party with Ari at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.#arianagrande #madametussaudsusa pic.twitter.com/reBrLQvBBD — Madame Tussauds USA (@TussaudsUSA) May 6, 2021

Grande also appears at the Madame Tussauds London museum.