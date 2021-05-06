Faith Hill is one proud momma as daughter Gracie celebrates her 24th birthday.

On Wednesday, the country star took to Instagram to pay tribute to the oldest of her three daughters with husband Tim McGraw.

“This incredible young woman turns 24 years old today,” Hill gushed in the caption, accompanying “one of her favourite photos” of Gracie.

RELATED: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Belts Out Powerful Rendition Of ‘The Wizard & I’

“I cannot write this post without tears rolling down my face. We are so proud of you for being who you are, unapologetically. I wish I had that wisdom at 24 years old,” Hill continued.

“You have taught me so much in the last few years that has forced me to reflect on how it must be growing up in today’s world with crazy parents like us,” she added. “Truth is… I really wanted to post you singing Celine Dion’s ‘All By Myself’ where you freaking NAIL that crazy a** high note that blew my mind. Not once but multiple times. I’ll save that for another time😘😘”

RELATED: Faith Hill Celebrates Daughter Audrey’s Birthday By Sharing Adorable Video Of Her Singing

Hill concluded by writing, “We cannot wait to see what you do. It is going to be insane. The most important thing… is that you will always be YOU!!!! And that is something full grown adults have a hard time achieving.”