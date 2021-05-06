Sorry “Detective Pikachu” fans, even star Justice Smith isn’t sure what’s happening for a sequel.

The actor, who starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in the first film, told Inverse that plans are on hold for another film.

“I would love to participate in ‘Detective Pikachu 2’,” he said, but admitted: “I don’t know if it’s going to happen.”

He added, “I think we have to just kind of bury our hopes. I don’t think it’s going to happen. I really hope so though. Honestly, I’m such a huge fan, who knows, who knows? I hope so.”

Plans for a “Detective Pikachu” sequel were announced before the first film even opened, but despite its decent box office performance, there has been no other announcements since.

“Detective Pikachu”, which had Reynolds voice a CGI version of the yellow Pokemon, was a loose retelling of the Nintendo 3DS video game of the same name.

The film originally opened in 2019.