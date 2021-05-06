The Duke of Cambridge holds a pink watering can during his visit to Brighter Futures

Prince William is making an attempt at having a green thumb.

On Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge stopped by Brighter Futures in Wales. The eight local groups part of the foundation showed the dad of three some of their gardening setups.

While planting a tree, Prince William told Men’s Shed coordinator Brian Penney that his wife, Kate Middleton, “does all the gardening.”

“I really like it, but I have no idea what I’m doing,” he added.

Prince William plants a tree in a pot during his visit to Brighter Futures, a consortium of eight local groups which encourage loal people to participate in community activities. Photo: PETER BYRNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her love of the outdoors and veggie garden at Anmer Hall. She also impressed everyone with her Back to Nature Garden at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show that now has a permanent reiteration at RHS Garden Wisley.

William’s dad, Prince Charles, is also an avid gardener and has spent much time designing the garden spaces at his Highgrove House and Birkhall homes.

“He told me Kate is getting him into gardening,” Penney told Hello!. “He said she wants to get him into it because Charles is into it, so it’s something for them to enjoy together.”