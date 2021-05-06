Earlier this year, Christie Brinkley revealed she underwent hip replacement surgery to repair the damage from a helicopter crash more than two decades earlier.
On Friday, May 7, the legendary supermodel pays a visit to “The Dr. Oz Show,” reports People, where she admits that confronting her hip problem was “depressing.”
According to Brinkley, 67, she’d been putting off having surgery for years, but couldn’t deny that the pain she was experiencing was growing worse with each passing year.
“I started feeling like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is how you get old,'” she said.
Brinkley revealed she’d also been experiencing shoulder problems, and decided she needed to move forward with the surgery.
“It was really depressing so I thought, you know what, I’m going to start to whittle away at it,” she explained. “I’m going to do whatever it takes. I’m going to start to whittle away at this and I thought the hip is what scares me the most. Let me check in on the hip.”
As she told Oz, she has no regrets.
“I tell you for people at home, go speak to the doctors. Find out what they can do for you,” she said. “You know the more you learn about it the less afraid you will be and don’t be afraid because you know what these surgeries can do now. The way they have perfected them is really amazing.”
In January, Brinkley shared some post-surgery photos in which she and her new hip indulge in a little early-morning snorkelling.