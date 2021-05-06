Earlier this year, Christie Brinkley revealed she underwent hip replacement surgery to repair the damage from a helicopter crash more than two decades earlier.

On Friday, May 7, the legendary supermodel pays a visit to “The Dr. Oz Show,” reports People, where she admits that confronting her hip problem was “depressing.”

According to Brinkley, 67, she’d been putting off having surgery for years, but couldn’t deny that the pain she was experiencing was growing worse with each passing year.

