Is that Megan Fox or Britney Spears? Fox’s impersonation of the pop star is so great, it almost had us fooled. In her latest appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, Fox sang a little Spears and revealed that she listens to the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer’s music to overcome her fear of flying.

“I would throw on certain music, that I just knew I wasn’t gonna die to,” Fox explains of her flying routine when the air gets a little choppy. “For me, that was Britney Spears. Like the archives from when I was young. So, like the ‘Oops!’ album.”

The “Rogue” star further cemented her point of the singer’s safe-keeping spirit by going full Britney mode.

“I’m not a girl, not yet a women,” Fox sang before noting, “That’s not the soundtrack to my death. So, that always made me feel better.”

She continued, “You’re not gonna meet God on a like, ‘Oh baby, baby,’ and then you’re dead and you know all the mysteries of the universe in that moment. So for me, that was really helpful.”

Fox recommends trying it on your next flight, with something light like The Backstreet Boys and or “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls.

The actress has been living the jet-set life with her boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The pair was most recently spotted in Florida, packing on the PDA at his concert in Jacksonville.

“We’re back,” the “Bloody Valentine” singer captioned an Instagram video of him rockin’ out on guitar. Meanwhile, Fox took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of the two sharing a sweet embrace after the show.

Os stories da Megan Fox 🤧✊❤️ pic.twitter.com/bliTeQN35N — . (@navystanfenty) April 26, 2021

At one point, fans also caught the actress adorably singing along to “Banyan Tree (Interlude)” in the crowd, as MGK belted out the song onstage. Fox sported a sexy, edgy ensemble for the evening, consisting of a black halter crop top, matching pants and leather combat boots.

get you a supportive gf like megan fox pic.twitter.com/xSfYY3nDNw — best of megan fox (@meganfoxfiles) April 25, 2021