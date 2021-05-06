Floyd Mayweather (L) and Jake Paul pose during a press conference at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 6, 2021

A press conference for the upcoming boxing match between Logan Paul and legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. went off the rails on Thursday, thanks to Paul’s brother, YouTuber Jake Paul.

Ahead of the big pay-per-view exhibition match on Sunday June 6, Logan Paul and Mayweather got in each other’s faces; then, Jake likewise had words with the undefeated former pro boxer.

As TMZ reported, bedlam ensued when Jake got up in Mayweather’s grill, with the two exchanging heated remarks until he grabbed Mayweather’s white baseball cap off his head.

“Got your hat!” he told Mayweather as he bolted away, while several members of Mayweather’s entourage appeared to be holding the furious boxer back as he yelled, “I’ll kill you, motherf**ker.”

It got heated at the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul press conference after Jake Paul took Mayweather's hat. (via @jakepaul) pic.twitter.com/47EXBWKcJo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2021

TODAY IN CRINGE: Jake Paul challenges Floyd Mayweather to a fight and snatches his hat after the press conference for Logan’s fight. Floyd beats Jake up. Jake later seen on his Instagram story with a black eye and blood in his mouth—thread. pic.twitter.com/iIaK35rWxX — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 6, 2021

Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul and Jake Paul just got into a brawl after Jake took Mayweather’s hat off his head.

pic.twitter.com/FjJlGxlh4j — The Cruz Show (@TheCruzShow) May 6, 2021

Floyd Mayweather is now yelling “I’ll kill you motherfucker” at Logan Paul while being held back 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LPSuDDclT0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 6, 2021

Jake later took to Twitter, sharing a video of the altercation while indicating the hat-stealing ploy had been planned from the beginning, and changed his Twitter user name to “GOTCHA HAT.”

went as planned pic.twitter.com/bw8WGwUkd5 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

He also claimed that one of Floyd’s bodyguards “got a clean shot on me in the eye.”

honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action 1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye RESPECT!!😂📈 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

He followed up with another tweet, writing, “word on the street already is that Floyd is sending goons after me to try and kill me or hurt me.” He added, ‘If I die……. I died for the hat.”