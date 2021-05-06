Michelle Monaghan is looking back at her role in a big movie as it celebrates a milestone anniversary.

On Thursday, the actress shared a series of stills from “Mission: Impossible III”, which was released in May 2006.

“I mean, WOW. 15 years since the release of #MissionImpossible III! 😍🔥,” she wrote in the caption, alongside several stills of herself and co-star Tom Cruise; Monaghan played Julia Meade, wife of Cruise’s super-agent Ethan Hunt.

RELATED: Tom Cruise Shoots ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Fight Scene On Top Of A Moving Train

“This franchise brings back so many amazing memories and I’m so grateful to have been along for the ride,” she continued. “Happy anni @tomcruise, forever the Ethan to my Julia. ❤️.”