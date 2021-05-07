SPOILER ALERT: The winner of the ninth season of “Big Brother Canada” season nine will be revealed by reading any further.

The night that “Big Brother Canada” fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, with the final three of Tychon, Tera and Breydon competing to be the ninth season’s winner in Thursday’s two-hour finale

After a retrospective on the season, it was time for the three-part HOH competition, beginning with a disc-stacking hoverboard challenge that was won by Breydon.

The second challenge, a ball-tossing BBCAN trivia contest, was won by Tychon; this meant winners Breydon and Tychon would be facing off in the third and ultimate challenge while Tera sat it out.

But first, it was time to check in with the five-member jury, which became six when Kiefer — who was evicted during a special surprise eviction on Wednesday — joined the group.

The jury received some guidance from a special guest: season seven runner-up Anthony Douglas, a.k.a. Poutine Papi.

The final challenge featured Tychon and Breydon facing off in a trivia battle to demonstrate how much they knew about the six members of the jury.

Tychon logged his second victory of the night, holding the power to unilaterally evict either Tera or Breydon and take the other with him to the final two.

Explaining that this season of “Big Brother Canada” has been “all about diversity and inclusion” and expressing his desire to make history and have a Black person win the show, his decision was clear.

“Tera,” he said, “I choose to evict you.”

“I am so proud of myself,” Tera told host Arisa Cox in her exit interview. “I had every odd stacked against me this entire season, and I never gave up.”

Then came interrogation time, with the jury members posing some pointed questions to Tychon and Breydon before each made their his impassioned pitch, followed by the jury’s secret votes.

After a look back at the season, Arisa tallied up the votes to reveal the winner of “Big Brother Canada” Season 9 is Tychon Carter-Newman, taking home the $100,000 cash prize.

“How are you feeling right now?” asked Arisa.

“I can’t put into words how I’m feeling right now,” Ty responded. “It’s the best feeling in the world. My family had my back. Everybody had my back. I don’t know what to say.”

He added: “Like, I didn’t expect to be here. Coming to this house, I was with a lot of big personalities. I’m one of the quieter ones, it was a bit overwhelming for me. So to think I can be standing here today was not something I ever imagined.”

But there was one more winner to announce. “For the first time ever, Canada voted for their favourite player,” Arisa told viewers before revealing the result.

“Congratulations Kiefer!” she told the pride of Haida Gwaii, who was awarded a $10,000 prize.

